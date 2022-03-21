$12,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2009 Nissan Xterra
4x4
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8741180
- VIN: 5N1AN08W79C509797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 185,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2009 NISSAN XTERRA 4X4
With every important option!
4.0L V6, Only 116,000 Well maintained Miles!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Tow Package,
Black Steel Wheels on Newer Goodyear Tires!
Very well maintained truck inside and out!
Former US vehicle from Massachustets, Odometer in Miles (116)
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $12,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
