2009 Nissan Xterra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $12,888 + taxes & licensing 1 8 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8741180

8741180 VIN: 5N1AN08W79C509797

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Lumbar Support Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Winter Tires Trailer Hitch Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.