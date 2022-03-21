Menu
2009 Nissan Xterra

185,000 KM

Details

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2009 Nissan Xterra

2009 Nissan Xterra

4x4

2009 Nissan Xterra

4x4

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

185,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8741180
  • VIN: 5N1AN08W79C509797

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2009 NISSAN XTERRA 4X4

 With every important option!

4.0L V6, Only 116,000 Well maintained Miles!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Tow Package,  

Black Steel Wheels on Newer Goodyear Tires!

Very well maintained truck inside and out!

Former US vehicle from Massachustets, Odometer in Miles (116)

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $12,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Trailer Hitch
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

