$5,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Pontiac G5
4dr Sdn SE w/1SB
2009 Pontiac G5
4dr Sdn SE w/1SB
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
Certified
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,752 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON. ETA on or about December 1/23. Excellent condition. No rust. New brakes. Four brand new snow tires so you are ready for winter. Existing all season tires can be included if you want them. Might be good for another season. This G5 is the Podium Edition. Power sunroof. Alloy wheels. Rear spoiler. A very reliable and fuel efficient vehicle. Hard to find a fully serviced, certified vehicle, in this condition, with these options for this price range. More pictures to follow when it arrives.
We include safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. Call Linwood Auto Sales for more information.
519-823-8585
text: 519-841-6200
email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Exterior
Seating
Convenience
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales
Email Linwood Auto Sales
Linwood Auto Sales
Call Dealer
1-866-635-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-635-2828