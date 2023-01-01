Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>COMING SOON. ETA on or about December 1/23. Excellent condition. No rust. New brakes. Four brand new snow tires so you are ready for winter. Existing all season tires can be included if you want them. Might be good for another season. This G5 is the Podium Edition. Power sunroof. Alloy wheels. Rear spoiler. A very reliable and fuel efficient vehicle.  Hard to find a fully serviced, certified vehicle, in this condition, with these options for this price range. More pictures to follow when it arrives. </p><p>We include safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carproof History Report. Dont miss out. Call Linwood Auto Sales for more information.</p><p>519-823-8585</p><p>text: 519-841-6200</p><p>email: contact@linwoodauto.ca</p>

2009 Pontiac G5

159,752 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Pontiac G5

4dr Sdn SE w/1SB

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Pontiac G5

4dr Sdn SE w/1SB

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
159,752KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G2AS58H297268062

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,752 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON. ETA on or about December 1/23. Excellent condition. No rust. New brakes. Four brand new snow tires so you are ready for winter. Existing all season tires can be included if you want them. Might be good for another season. This G5 is the Podium Edition. Power sunroof. Alloy wheels. Rear spoiler. A very reliable and fuel efficient vehicle.  Hard to find a fully serviced, certified vehicle, in this condition, with these options for this price range. More pictures to follow when it arrives. 

We include safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. Call Linwood Auto Sales for more information.

519-823-8585

text: 519-841-6200

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

PODIUM EDITION

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Child Safety Locks
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

Used 2009 Pontiac G5 4dr Sdn SE w/1SB for sale in Guelph, ON
2009 Pontiac G5 4dr Sdn SE w/1SB 159,752 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto GX for sale in Guelph, ON
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr HB Sport Auto GX 152,269 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD for sale in Guelph, ON
2012 Ford Fusion 4dr Sdn SE FWD 125,031 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-866-635-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-635-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

Contact Seller
2009 Pontiac G5