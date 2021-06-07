Menu
2009 Subaru Impreza

147,209 KM

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2.5i w/Sport Pkg

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

147,209KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7206851
  • VIN: JF1GH62659G817969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 147,209 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean, Very well kept 2009 Subaru Impreza hatchback

Fun 5 speed, All Wheel Drive!

Only 147,000 kms! 

Clean Carfax history report with No Accidents or claims reported.

Nicely equipped including Sunroof, Power Windows and Locks,

Cruise control, Ice Cold AC and Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels,

Completely certified and ready to go!

 

Spring Sale Priced Now Only $7888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY

+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

