Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Super Clean like a time machine! 2009 TOYOTA COROLLA CE

Only 101,000 very well maintained kms! This car is immaculate inside and out and underneath.

Clean Carfax vehicle history report with NO Accidents or Claims.

ICE COLD AC, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, All season Tires like new!

Come and see her for yourself, comes certified and ready to go!

BACK TO SCHOOL SALE PRICED $9,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY!

INC. COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

INC. COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE. 

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VIDEO OF THE CAR AS WELL AS MORE PICS! WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

2009 Toyota Corolla

99,000 KM

Details Description Features

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla

CE

12927773

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BU40E39C175457

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 99,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Super Clean like a time machine!  2009 TOYOTA COROLLA CE

Only 101,000 very well maintained kms! This car is immaculate inside and out and underneath.

Clean Carfax vehicle history report with NO Accidents or Claims.

ICE COLD AC, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, All season Tires like new!

Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

BACK TO SCHOOL SALE PRICED $9,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY!

INC. COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

INC. COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VIDEO OF THE CAR AS WELL AS MORE PICS! WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895

$9,888

+ taxes & licensing>

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2009 Toyota Corolla