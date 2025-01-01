$9,888+ taxes & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla
CE
2009 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 99,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Super Clean like a time machine! 2009 TOYOTA COROLLA CE
Only 101,000 very well maintained kms! This car is immaculate inside and out and underneath.
Clean Carfax vehicle history report with NO Accidents or Claims.
ICE COLD AC, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, All season Tires like new!
Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
BACK TO SCHOOL SALE PRICED $9,888+HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY!
INC. COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
INC. COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR MORE VIDEO OF THE CAR AS WELL AS MORE PICS! WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
519-830-0895