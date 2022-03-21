$7,888+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Corolla
CE
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8801546
- VIN: 2T1BU40E69C137981
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Clean 2009 TOYOTA COROLLA CE
With every important option!
Only 172,000 well maintained kms!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Charcoal on Grey cloth seats.
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Aux Port for your tunes
New Brakes, New Tires
Very well maintained car inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $7,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
