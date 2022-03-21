2009 Toyota Corolla

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,888 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8801546

8801546 VIN: 2T1BU40E69C137981

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Charcoal

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Child Seat Anchors Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Mechanical Power Steering Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.