2009 Toyota Corolla

172,000 KM

Details

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

CE

2009 Toyota Corolla

CE

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

172,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8801546
  • VIN: 2T1BU40E69C137981

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Clean 2009 TOYOTA COROLLA CE

 With every important option!

Only 172,000 well maintained kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Charcoal on Grey cloth seats.

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Aux Port for your tunes  

New Brakes, New Tires

Very well maintained car inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $7,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Steering
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

