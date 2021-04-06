Menu
2009 Toyota Tacoma

183,000 KM

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

SR5 EXTENDED CAB 4CYL

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6856599
  • VIN: 5TETX22N69Z652776

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Very well maintained, Only 2 previous Owners.

2009 Toyota Tacoma SR5 extended cab, 4cyl, Automatic, Rear wheel drive.

Only 183,000 kms, No Rust, No Accidents! 

New Black Alloy wheels, Power group with tinted slidiung rear window.

This is the one you waited for!

SPRING SALE PRICED AT ONLY $12,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+WARRANTY+ DETAIL

& COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT!

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

