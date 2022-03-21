Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota Tacoma

237,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota Tacoma

2009 Toyota Tacoma

TRD DOUBLE CAB

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota Tacoma

TRD DOUBLE CAB

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$19,888

+ taxes & licensing

237,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8924758
  • VIN: 5TELU42N09Z605991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Ultra Clean 2009 TOYOTA TACOMA TRD

DOUBLE CAB, 4X4, 6 SPEED! 

4.0L V6, Only 237,000 Very well maintained kms!

Frame Recall performed and she's like new underneath!

Loaded and finished in Bright White on Grey Leather Heated Seats.

Color matched Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Tow Package, Matching Leer Cap with roof rails  

Aluminum Wheels on New Firestone All Terrain Tires! (AT3)

Very well maintained truck inside and out!

Looks, Smells, and Drives Like New!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $19,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2009 Toyota Tacoma T...
 237,000 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2002 Ford Ranger EDGE
 179,000 KM
$19,888 + tax & lic
2010 Mazda Tribute
85,000 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory