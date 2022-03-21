2009 Toyota Tacoma

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 8924758

8924758 VIN: 5TELU42N09Z605991

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 237,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

