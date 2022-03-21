$19,888+ tax & licensing
2009 Toyota Tacoma
TRD DOUBLE CAB
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8924758
- VIN: 5TELU42N09Z605991
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey - Light
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 237,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Ultra Clean 2009 TOYOTA TACOMA TRD
DOUBLE CAB, 4X4, 6 SPEED!
4.0L V6, Only 237,000 Very well maintained kms!
Frame Recall performed and she's like new underneath!
Loaded and finished in Bright White on Grey Leather Heated Seats.
Color matched Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, Matching Leer Cap with roof rails
Aluminum Wheels on New Firestone All Terrain Tires! (AT3)
Very well maintained truck inside and out!
Looks, Smells, and Drives Like New!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $19,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
