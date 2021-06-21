Menu
2009 Volkswagen Eos

250,000 KM

Details

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Comfortline 2.0t

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

250,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7453475
  • VIN: WVWFA71F09V014127

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call/Text 519-502-8169 or 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2009 VOLKSWAGEN EOS 2.0T

2 DOOR HARD TOP CONVERTIBLE,

250,000  well maintained kms, 

Clean Carfax history report with No Accidents or claims reported.

Loaded including Power glass sunroof in the convertible top

Power Windows and Locks, Cruise control and AC!

heated seats for when the top is down at night!

New Brakes, New Tires,

 

Completely certified and ready to go!

 

SUMMER SALE PRICE

Now Only $9,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+ 30 DAY WARRANTY

+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Emergency Trunk Release
Rear Parking Aid
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Convertible Hardtop

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

