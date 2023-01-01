Menu
2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

298,000 KM

$1,500

+ tax & licensing
$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

2009 Volkswagen Rabbit

SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Logo_AccidentFree

$1,500

+ taxes & licensing

298,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9641944
  • Stock #: 23T2031
  • VIN: WVWCA71K89W130329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23T2031
  • Mileage 298,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Sold as traded and not inspected!
OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
CD Changer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
