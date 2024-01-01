Menu
AWD Manual 6 Speed Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather/Sued Interior, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Keyless Entry and MORE!!!

OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca

2010 Audi S4

357,600 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2010 Audi S4

Sedan quattro SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

2010 Audi S4

Sedan quattro SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

357,600KM
Used
VIN WAUDGCFL2AA076750

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24T.361
  • Mileage 357,600 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Manual 6 Speed Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather/Sued Interior, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Keyless Entry and MORE!!!
OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

