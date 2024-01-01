$6,500+ tax & licensing
2010 Audi S4
Sedan quattro SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$6,500
+ taxes & licensing
357,600KM
Used
VIN WAUDGCFL2AA076750
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24T.361
- Mileage 357,600 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD Manual 6 Speed Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather/Sued Interior, Heated Seats, Memory Seats, Bluetooth, Sunroof, Keyless Entry and MORE!!!
OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
