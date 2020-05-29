Menu
Account
Sign In
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Equinox

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

LS

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd. South, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  2. 1593553584
  3. 1593553584
  4. 1593553584
  5. 1593553584
  6. 1593553584
  7. 1593553584
  8. 1593553584
  9. 1593553584
  10. 1593553584
  11. 1593553584
  12. 1593553584
  13. 1593553584
  14. 1593553584
  15. 1593553584
  16. 1593553584
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 144,611KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5226908
  • Stock #: C0877
  • VIN: 2CNALBEW9A6320877
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2015 Kia Rondo LX
 127,740 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic
2017 Dodge Grand Car...
 139,173 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Dodge Grand Car...
 96,353 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Dealer

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd. South, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory