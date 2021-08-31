Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

166,751 KM

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

LS CHEYENNE EDITION ! CLEAN! CREW CAB! 4X4!

Location

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

166,751KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7803408
  • Stock #: 3969
  • VIN: 3GCRKREA5AG121305

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 166,751 KM

Vehicle Description

IMMACULATE CONDITION! CLEAN CARFAX! OFFROAD WHEELS! This 2010 Chevy Silverado LS Cheyenne edition is in great shape, fitted with aftermarket fender flares, LED light bar, Dakar mud terrain tires and XD series offroad rims that really make the truck standout! This 2010 Silverado also has a full standard size box and 4X4 to take on any terrain that comes its way. 

Some of the options include: split front bench seat, AUX, transmission overdrive switch, auto headlights, cruise control, and more!! 

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

