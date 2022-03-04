$20,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8515892
- VIN: 1GCPKSE0XAZ109351
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 138,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
OH MY GOD! LOOK AT THIS TRUCK!
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Z-71
Regular Cab, 4x4, Short Box!
5.3L V8, Only 138,000 well maintained kms!
Finished in High gloss Black on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Tow Package,
20" Chrome Wheels on New Dunlop Tires!
Truck Drives, Smells and Feel's as good as she looks!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED ONLY $20,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.