2010 Ferrari California

18,522 KM

Details Description Features

$164,995

+ tax & licensing
$164,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2010 Ferrari California

2010 Ferrari California

RED ON TAN // LOW KM'S // FULL SERVICE RECORDS

2010 Ferrari California

RED ON TAN // LOW KM'S // FULL SERVICE RECORDS

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$164,995

+ taxes & licensing

18,522KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7391912
  VIN: ZFF65LJA3A0173339

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Rosso Corsa
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 18,522 KM

Vehicle Description

4.3L V8, 460 HORSEPOWER, FULL SERVICE RECORDS, RED ON TAN!! We are very excited to present you this beautiful, low mileage legendary Italian supercar; The Ferrari California. This 2010 California speaks to the detail and attention that help build Ferrari to what it is today. The 2010 Ferrari California is as fast as it is pretty, with its 460HP naturally aspirated V8 and 7-speed dual clutch transmission making 0-60mp/h times in less than 4 seconds while STILL reaching the same top speed as the more-powerful Ferrari F430; the flagship Ferarri at the time!! The 2010 California is especially unique as it is the last naturally aspirated model of the Ferrari California paired with the signature Corsa Rossa red and tan interior, this car is as Ferrari as you can get! 

*Service records available upon request, clean carfax available at royalcityfinecars.com * 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Emergency Trunk Release
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Automatic Headlights
Power Outlet
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Convertible Hardtop
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

