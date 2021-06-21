2010 Ferrari California

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$164,995 + taxes & licensing 1 8 , 5 2 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7391912

7391912 VIN: ZFF65LJA3A0173339

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Rosso Corsa

Interior Colour Tan Leather

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 18,522 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Back-Up Camera Emergency Trunk Release Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Climate Control Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Exterior Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Tire Pressure Monitor Interior Leather Steering Wheel Convenience Automatic Headlights Power Outlet Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Navigation System Convertible Hardtop Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Bluetooth Connection Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.