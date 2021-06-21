+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
4.3L V8, 460 HORSEPOWER, FULL SERVICE RECORDS, RED ON TAN!! We are very excited to present you this beautiful, low mileage legendary Italian supercar; The Ferrari California. This 2010 California speaks to the detail and attention that help build Ferrari to what it is today. The 2010 Ferrari California is as fast as it is pretty, with its 460HP naturally aspirated V8 and 7-speed dual clutch transmission making 0-60mp/h times in less than 4 seconds while STILL reaching the same top speed as the more-powerful Ferrari F430; the flagship Ferarri at the time!! The 2010 California is especially unique as it is the last naturally aspirated model of the Ferrari California paired with the signature Corsa Rossa red and tan interior, this car is as Ferrari as you can get!
*Service records available upon request, clean carfax available at royalcityfinecars.com *
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9