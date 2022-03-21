$11,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
2010 Ford Escape
Limited
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8673689
- VIN: 1FMCU9EG8AKC79985
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Beautiful 2010 FORD ESCAPE LIMITED
4WD, With every available option!
3.0L V6, Only 123,000 dealership maintained kms!
Clean Carfax Vehicle History with No Accidents or Claims reported.
Finished in Bright Metallic Silver on Black Leather Heated seats.
Power sliding Sunroof, Privacy glass
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Ford Sync System with Aux Audio.
Chrome Wheels, Power seats and more...
Very clean well maintained SUV inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $11,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.