Super Clean 2010 FORD F-150 XL

Regular Cab, 2wd, With every important option.

4.6L V8, Only 188,000 very well maintained kms!

8 Foot Long Box with Liner.

Metallic Charcoal on Charcoal Cloth seats; Body and Paint in great condition.

No Rust, NO Accidents, Clean Carfax vehicle history report.

Chrome Bumpers, AC Blows ICE Cold

Chrome 18 XTR Wheels With New Aggressive Tires, New Brakes

Just a Nice Clean, NON Abused Long Box.

Completely Certified and Ready to go!

SALE PRICED $11,888, + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

Contact: 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169

Location: 599 York Rd, Guelph

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Super Clean 2010 FORD F-150 XL

Regular Cab, 2wd, With every important option.

 4.6L V8, Only 188,000 very well maintained kms!

8 Foot Long Box with Liner.

Metallic Charcoal on Charcoal Cloth seats; Body and Paint in great condition.

No Rust, NO Accidents, Clean Carfax vehicle history report.

Chrome Bumpers, AC Blows ICE Cold

Chrome 18" XTR Wheels With New Aggressive Tires, New Brakes

 Just a Nice Clean, NON Abused Long Box.

Completely Certified and Ready to go!

SALE PRICED $11,888, + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

