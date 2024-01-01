$11,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford F-150
XL LONG BOX
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$11,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 188,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Super Clean 2010 FORD F-150 XL
Regular Cab, 2wd, With every important option.
4.6L V8, Only 188,000 very well maintained kms!
8 Foot Long Box with Liner.
Metallic Charcoal on Charcoal Cloth seats; Body and Paint in great condition.
No Rust, NO Accidents, Clean Carfax vehicle history report.
Chrome Bumpers, AC Blows ICE Cold
Chrome 18" XTR Wheels With New Aggressive Tires, New Brakes
Just a Nice Clean, NON Abused Long Box.
Completely Certified and Ready to go!
SALE PRICED $11,888, + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
