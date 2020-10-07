2010 Ford F-150

+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Very clean 2010 F-150 Crew Cab 4x4, XLT with XTR and Chrome packages.
5.4L V8, 5.5ft box, tow package, tow mirrors, box liner, power driver seat, Bluetooth audio and phone.
privacy glass, very well maintained, New Rockers, No rust. Amazing Value - come and see her for yourself!
Less than 165,00 kms!
$15,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.
Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!
