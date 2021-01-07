Menu
2010 Ford F-150

248,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

248,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6542554
  • VIN: 1FTEX1E83AFB64704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 248,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful F-150 Supercab 4x4

4.6L V8, XLT, Brand New Brakes and Tires, Your choice of All Seasons or Winters,

Power windows and Locks, Keyless entry, cruise control

Tow package with trailer brake control.

No Accidents, No Rust!

248,000 very well maintained kms.

$12,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

 

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Privacy Glass
Auxiliary Audio Input
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

