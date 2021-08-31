Menu
2010 Ford F-150

235,000 KM

Details Description Features

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

2010 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

235,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7817406
  VIN: 1FTEW1E85AFD59268

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey - Light
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Ultra Clean 2010 FORD F-150 XLT / XTR

Crew Cab (4 door), With every important option!

1 Owner, Southern Ontario Truck

4.6L V8, 235,000 very well cared for kms!

 

Nicely Equipped and finished in Metallic Black on Grey Cloth seats.

Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Tow Package, Alpine head unit with Navigation, Rear Camera, and Bluetooth

Chrome Wheels on Pirelli Tires!

5.5 foot Box, very well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and ready to go!

 

SALE PRICED $15,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Conventional Spare Tire

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

