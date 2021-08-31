2010 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,888 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

7817406 VIN: 1FTEW1E85AFD59268

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Grey - Light

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hooks Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Seating Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Cloth Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Android Auto Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

