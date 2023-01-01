Menu
COMING SOON! ETA on or about December 1/23. Excellent truck. Well maintained. Accident free. 4.0 litre V6, automatic. Rear wheel drive. Alloy wheels. Four brand new All Terrain tires. Tow package. Box liner. Trailer hitch and more. This Ranger truly rides and drives like new. These rangers are built Ford Tough. They are known for their tremendous reliability and longevity. Dont miss out. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carproof History Report. Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more info. 

519-823-8585

text: 519-841-6200

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

2010 Ford Ranger

173,306 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing

173,306 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

173,306KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTKR4EE4APA02160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5743
  • Mileage 173,306 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON! ETA on or about December 1/23. Excellent truck. Well maintained. Accident free. 4.0 litre V6, automatic. Rear wheel drive. Alloy wheels. Four brand new All Terrain tires. Tow package. Box liner. Trailer hitch and more. This Ranger truly rides and drives like new. These rangers are built Ford Tough. They are known for their tremendous reliability and longevity. Don't miss out. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carproof History Report. Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more info. 

519-823-8585

text: 519-841-6200

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

