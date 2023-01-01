$14,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
2WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 5743
- Mileage 173,306 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON! ETA on or about December 1/23. Excellent truck. Well maintained. Accident free. 4.0 litre V6, automatic. Rear wheel drive. Alloy wheels. Four brand new All Terrain tires. Tow package. Box liner. Trailer hitch and more. This Ranger truly rides and drives like new. These rangers are built Ford Tough. They are known for their tremendous reliability and longevity. Don't miss out.
We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carproof History Report. Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more info.
Vehicle Features
