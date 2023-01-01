$15,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" XLT
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,674 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loaded 2010 Ranger FX4 4x4, 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. AC. Power windows, locks & mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Rear sliding window. Matching Cap. Keyless entry. Fog Lights. Alloy wheels. Four brand new All Terrain tires. Bucket seats / console and so much more. Accident free. These Rangers are built Ford Tough. They are known for their reliability and longevity. Inexpensive to operate and maintain.
We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing, Carproof History Report and rustproof. Don't miss out. Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more info or to schedule a test drive.
519-823-8585
Text: 519-841-6200
email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
