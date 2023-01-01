2010 Ford Ranger

Menu
Fully loaded 2010 Ranger FX4 4x4, 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. AC. Power windows, locks & mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Rear sliding window. Matching Cap. Keyless entry. Fog Lights. Alloy wheels. Four brand new All Terrain tires. Bucket seats / console and so much more. Accident free. These Rangers are built Ford Tough. They are known for their reliability and longevity. Inexpensive to operate and maintain.

172,674 KM

Details Description Features

Location

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

172,674KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTLR4FE5APA36109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Fully loaded 2010 Ranger FX4 4x4, 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. AC. Power windows, locks & mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Rear sliding window. Matching Cap. Keyless entry. Fog Lights. Alloy wheels. Four brand new All Terrain tires. Bucket seats / console and so much more. Accident free. These Rangers are built Ford Tough. They are known for their reliability and longevity. Inexpensive to operate and maintain. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing, Carproof History Report and rustproof. Don't miss out. Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more info or to schedule a test drive. 

519-823-8585

Text: 519-841-6200

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

