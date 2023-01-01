$15,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 101,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Ultra Clean 2010 FORD RANGER SPORT
Super Cab, 2wd, in Immaculate condition.
4.0L V6, 5 SPEED!
1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS
NO RUST! - undercoated yearly
Original 101,000 well maintained kms!
Finished in Arctic White on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Colour matched Bumpers, trim, door handles
NEW 16" WHEELS and TIRES
Fog Lights, White Sport Gauges
Tow Package,
Soft Tri-fold tonneau cover
Aux Port for your tunes
6.5 foot Box, with Ranger Matt
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS!
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
