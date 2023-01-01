Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span>to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Ultra Clean<strong> 2010 FORD RANGER SPORT</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Cab, 2wd, in Immaculate condition.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>4.0L V6</strong>, <strong>5 SPEED!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO RUST! - undercoated yearly</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Original <strong>101,000</strong> </span>well maintained <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>kms!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Finished in Arctic White on Charcoal Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Colour matched Bumpers, trim, door handles</p><p style=text-align: center;> <strong>NEW 16 WHEELS and TIRES </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Fog Lights, White Sport Gauges</p><p style=text-align: center;>Tow Package,</p><p style=text-align: center;>Soft Tri-fold tonneau cover  </p><p style=text-align: center;>Aux Port for your tunes</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>6.5 foot Box,</strong> with Ranger Matt</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>SALE PRICED $15,888</span> + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more about us!</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2010 Ford Ranger

101,000 KM

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

101,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTKR4EE3APA33335

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 101,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Ultra Clean 2010 FORD RANGER SPORT

Super Cab, 2wd, in Immaculate condition.

4.0L V6, 5 SPEED!

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS

NO RUST! - undercoated yearly

Original 101,000 well maintained kms!

 

Finished in Arctic White on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Colour matched Bumpers, trim, door handles

 NEW 16" WHEELS and TIRES

Fog Lights, White Sport Gauges

Tow Package,

Soft Tri-fold tonneau cover  

Aux Port for your tunes

6.5 foot Box, with Ranger Matt

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

JUST IN TIME FOR CHRISTMAS!

SALE PRICED $15,888 + HST 

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us!

 

Please Call/Text 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$15,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2010 Ford Ranger