2010 Ford Ranger

<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Call or Text</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-502-8169</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>Miguel</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><u>519-830-0895</u></strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Probably one the cleanest<strong> </strong><strong><u>2010 FORD RANGERS available in the country!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Super Cab, 4.0L v6, </strong><strong><u>5 Speed manual!  </u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><u><strong>257</strong></u><strong><u>,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! </strong>Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Same owner since 2012,<span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong> Oil sprayed regularly, NO RUST!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Paint is close to flawless. Alloy wheels are like new, <strong>New Brakes all around, New Shocks, Newer Tires</strong>, Chrome running boards, Chrome bush bar</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Heated driver seat</strong>, Upgraded camera ready rearview mirror. Tonneau Cover and Trailer Hitch.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SPRING SALE PRICED $14,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST & LICENSE PLATES,</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY & </strong><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2010 Ford Ranger

250,000 KM

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

12442900

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
250,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTLR4FE5APA28284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 250,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Probably one the cleanest 2010 FORD RANGER'S available in the country!

Super Cab, 4.0L v6, 5 Speed manual!  

257,000 very well maintained kms! Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.

Same owner since 2012, Oil sprayed regularly, NO RUST!

Paint is close to flawless. Alloy wheels are like new, New Brakes all around, New Shocks, Newer Tires, Chrome running boards, Chrome bush bar

Heated driver seat, Upgraded camera ready rearview mirror. Tonneau Cover and Trailer Hitch.

Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

SPRING SALE PRICED $14,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY & COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Air Conditioning
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2010 Ford Ranger