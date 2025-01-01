$14,888+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 250,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.
Probably one the cleanest 2010 FORD RANGER'S available in the country!
Super Cab, 4.0L v6, 5 Speed manual!
257,000 very well maintained kms! Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.
Same owner since 2012, Oil sprayed regularly, NO RUST!
Paint is close to flawless. Alloy wheels are like new, New Brakes all around, New Shocks, Newer Tires, Chrome running boards, Chrome bush bar
Heated driver seat, Upgraded camera ready rearview mirror. Tonneau Cover and Trailer Hitch.
Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!
SPRING SALE PRICED $14,888+HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY & COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
