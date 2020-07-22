Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

333,444 KM

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

SPORT

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

333,444KM
Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 333,444 KM

Vehicle Description

Amazing value Truck, Body is in great condition!

drives great, 4.0L automatic, chrome bed rails, Brand New Tires,

very well maintained! don't let the kms fool you! 

 

$5,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES, NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

OR $4,888 "AS IS" YOU CERTIFY..... YOU SAVE!

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

