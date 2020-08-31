Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

156,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

2010 Ford Ranger

SPORT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

156,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5760498
  VIN: 1FTLR4FE3APA00161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner, low kms, Black on black alloy wheels, Rare 5 speed manua!

4x4, AC, CD player and Aux port.

Only 155,000kms, No Accidents - Clean CarFax report.

 

$12,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Tow Hooks
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Engine Immobilizer

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

