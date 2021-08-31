Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

235,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,888

+ tax & licensing
$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

XL

2010 Ford Ranger

XL

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,888

+ taxes & licensing

235,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7656274
  VIN: 1FTKR1AD4APA25353

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 235,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2010 FORD RANGER

Regular Cab, 4cyl 2.3L Great on gas!

235,000 Well maintained kms!

 

Finished in bright silver on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Soft Tri-fold tonneau cover  

Aluminum Wheels on almost New Tires!

Very clean well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and ready to go!

 

AUTUMN SALE PRICED $7,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Vinyl Seats
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Sliding Rear Window
Power Outlet
Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

