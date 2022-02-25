Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

149,000 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

SPORT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8325156
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE9APA23475

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

1 OWNER,

2010 FORD RANGER SUEPRCAB

SPORT, 4X4, 4.0L

 With every available option!

4.0L V6, Only 149,000 dealer maintained kms!

CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY WITH NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS

ENTIRE SERVICE HISTORY FROM NEW AVAILABLE!

Finished in Metallic Blue on Charcoal Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Tow Package, Box Liner, Sliding rear window 

Aluminum Wheels on New Michelin Tires!

Undercoated and Rust protected regularly

Truck is like new inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $18,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

