2010 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,888 + taxes & licensing 1 4 9 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8325156

8325156 VIN: 1FTLR4FE9APA23475

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 149,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Trailer Hitch Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

