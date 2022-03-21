Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Ranger

148,486 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

148,486KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8696270
  • Stock #: 5568
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE4APA53936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,486 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before June June 30, 2022. Low km's. 4x4. Ext Cab. AC blows cold. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Well maintained. Ready for work or play. Built Ford tough. we include safety, oil change and detailing. Getting hard to find with these low km's and rust free. A pleasure to own and drive. Call today for more details. 1-866-635-2828

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Split Rear Seat
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2010 Ford Ranger 4WD...
 171,744 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2010 Ford Ranger 4WD...
 148,486 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda MAZDA3 4D...
 113,896 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory