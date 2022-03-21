$15,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales
2010 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Location
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
148,486KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8696270
- Stock #: 5568
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE4APA53936
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 148,486 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before June June 30, 2022. Low km's. 4x4. Ext Cab. AC blows cold. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Well maintained. Ready for work or play. Built Ford tough. we include safety, oil change and detailing. Getting hard to find with these low km's and rust free. A pleasure to own and drive. Call today for more details. 1-866-635-2828
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Split Rear Seat
CD Player
