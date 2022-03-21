$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales
1-855-799-2907
2010 Ford Ranger
2010 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
171,744KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8696279
- Stock #: 5565
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE8APA28232
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 171,744 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before June 30, 2022. Low km's. 4.0 litre V6. 5 speed manual transmission. 4x4. Rear sliding window. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Alloy wheels. AC blows cold. Just a nice well maintained truck. Ready for work or play. Rustproofed. We include safety, oil change and detail. Call today for more details. 1-866-635-2828
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2