2010 Ford Ranger

171,744 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

2010 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,744KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8696279
  • Stock #: 5565
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE8APA28232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,744 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before June 30, 2022. Low km's. 4.0 litre V6. 5 speed manual transmission. 4x4. Rear sliding window. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Alloy wheels. AC blows cold. Just a nice well maintained truck. Ready for work or play. Rustproofed. We include safety, oil change and detail. Call today for more details. 1-866-635-2828

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

