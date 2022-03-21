Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

96,439 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

96,439KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8734583
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE9APA62745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,439 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Low kms. 4x4. 4.0 litre V6. Auto. AC blows cold. Supercab. Tonneau cover. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Alloy wheels. Built Ford Tough. Ready for work or play. Sport package. Fog lights. Hard to find with these low km's. Well maintained. We include safety, oil change and detailing. No disappointments here. Call Linwood Auto Sales for more details. 1-866-635-2828   www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

