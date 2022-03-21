$17,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2010 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" Sport
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8734583
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE9APA62745
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 96,439 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. Low kms. 4x4. 4.0 litre V6. Auto. AC blows cold. Supercab. Tonneau cover. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Alloy wheels. Built Ford Tough. Ready for work or play. Sport package. Fog lights. Hard to find with these low km's. Well maintained. We include safety, oil change and detailing. No disappointments here. Call Linwood Auto Sales for more details. 1-866-635-2828 www.linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.