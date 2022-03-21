Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Ford Ranger

171,504 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" XLT

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

171,504KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8792111
  • Stock #: 5578
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE2APA03861

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 171,504 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before July 21, 2022. Fully loaded. Rare XLT truck with bucket seats / console. Power windows / locks / mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Soft tonneau cover and the list goes on. 2nd set of tires. Well maintained. Ready for work or play. We include safety, oil change and detail. Getting hard to find in this condition and with these options. Call or email for more details. 1-866-635-2828 or contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2005 Mazda MAZDA6 5d...
 185,071 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue AW...
 91,556 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2008 Ford Ranger 4dr...
 129,661 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory