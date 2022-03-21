$16,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
4WD SuperCab 126" XLT
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 171,504 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before July 21, 2022. Fully loaded. Rare XLT truck with bucket seats / console. Power windows / locks / mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Soft tonneau cover and the list goes on. 2nd set of tires. Well maintained. Ready for work or play. We include safety, oil change and detail. Getting hard to find in this condition and with these options. Call or email for more details. 1-866-635-2828 or contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
