2010 Ford Ranger

189,316 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

2010 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,316KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9236206
  • Stock #: 5617
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE6APA64825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,316 KM

Vehicle Description

4x4. Supercab. 4.0 litre V6. Automatic. AC. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Upgraded stereo. Well maintained. A pleasure to own and drive. Ready for work or play. These trucks are built Ford tough. Not uncommon to see them go over 400,000 km's. Lots of life left in this truck. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing, Carproof History report and free rustproof. 

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Road North

Guelph, ON. N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

519-823-8585

contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Air Conditioning
Warranty Available
CD Player

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

