2010 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 9 5 , 7 9 8 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9282685

9282685 Stock #: 5642

5642 VIN: 1FTKR4EE1APA36122

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 195,798 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Interior Air Conditioning Folding Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Trailer Hitch Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.