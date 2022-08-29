$11,995+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
2WD SuperCab 126" XL
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
195,798KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9282685
- Stock #: 5642
- VIN: 1FTKR4EE1APA36122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 195,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Just like new. Rustproofed since new. 3.0 litre V6. 5 speed manual transmission. AC blows cold. Hard tonneau cover. Tow package. Chrome running boards and so much more. We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and Carproof History Report. Call Linwood Auto Sales today for more details or to schedule a test drive. 519-823-8585 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
CD Player
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2