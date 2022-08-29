Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

195,798 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126" XL

2010 Ford Ranger

2WD SuperCab 126" XL

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

195,798KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9282685
  Stock #: 5642
  VIN: 1FTKR4EE1APA36122

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 2-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 195,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Just like new. Rustproofed since new. 3.0 litre V6. 5 speed manual transmission. AC blows cold. Hard tonneau cover. Tow package. Chrome running boards and so much more. We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and Carproof History Report. Call Linwood Auto Sales today for more details or to schedule a test drive. 519-823-8585 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Air Conditioning
Folding Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Trailer Hitch
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

