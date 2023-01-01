$16,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
SPORT
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$16,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9562366
- VIN: 1FTLR4FE0APA11439
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 150,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Super Clean 2010 FORD RANGER SPORT
Super Cab, 4x4, With every important option!
4.0L V6, Only 150,000 very well looked after kms!
THIS IS THE ONE YOU WAITED FOR!
Nicely Equipped and finished in Midnight Black on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Brand New Wheels, New Tires, New Brakes (Pads Rotors and Calipers)
Tow Package, Box Liner
6.5 foot Box, Very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $16,888! + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
