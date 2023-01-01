2010 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888 + taxes & licensing 1 5 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9562366

9562366 VIN: 1FTLR4FE0APA11439

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 150,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.