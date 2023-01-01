$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2010 Ford Ranger
SPORT
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9566446
- Stock #: 5660
- VIN: 1FTKR4EE4APA45980
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,040 KM
Vehicle Description
Low km's. Like new. No rust. AC. % speed manual transmission. Rear wheel drive. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Ready for work or play.
3 months or 5,000 kilometers Warranty (whichever comes first) which can be extended or upgraded to an even more comprehensive Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle Protection Plan
Vehicle Features
