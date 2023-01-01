2010 Ford Ranger

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995 + taxes & licensing 1 3 8 , 0 4 0 K M Used Good Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9566446

9566446 Stock #: 5660

5660 VIN: 1FTKR4EE4APA45980

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 138,040 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Interior Air Conditioning Folding Rear Seat Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Media / Nav / Comm CD Player SiriusXM Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.