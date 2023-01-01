Menu
2010 Ford Ranger

96,011 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2010 Ford Ranger

2010 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

2010 Ford Ranger

4WD SuperCab 126" Sport

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

96,011KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9820786
  • Stock #: 5674
  • VIN: 1FTLR4FE1APA33160

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,011 KM

Vehicle Description

Hard to find with these low km's, with these power options and in this superior condition. Low km's. 4.0 litre V6, automatic. 4x4. Power windows/locks/mirrors. Keless entry. Matching cap. Tow package. Brake module. Trailer hitch. Alloy wheelsbush bar, fog lights and so much more.

WE OFFER BETTER QUALITY, BETTER VALUE AND BETTER SERVICE. OUR DEALERSHIP WORKS HARD TO MEET AND EXCEED YOUR EXPECTATIONS. WE WANT YOUR BUYING EXPERIENCE TO BE A PLEASURE. CHECK OUT OUR MANY EXCELLENT REVIEWS FROM VERY HAPPY CUSTOMERS. 

WE INCLUDE A PROPER SAFETY, PROFESSIONAL DETAILING, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE, FREE HISTORY REPORT AND MORE. OUR OLD SCHOOL DEALERSHIP HAS NO EXTRA FEES AND CHARGES. ONLY HST AND LICENSING ARE EXTRA.

WE OFFER MANY EXCELLENT WARRANTY PROGRAMS FOR GREATLY DISCOUNTED PRICES.

Call or email today for more details

CALL 1-519-823-8585,

EMAIL AT contact@linwoodauto.ca

TEXT AT 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Power Outlet

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

