$13,888+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
Long Box
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Super Clean 2010 GMC SIERRA
Regular Cab, LONG BOX (8FT) 2wd, With every important option!
4.3L V6, with ONLY 113,000 dealer maintained kms!
1 OWNER TRUCK
CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY WITH NO ACCIDENTS!
Finished in Metallic Blue on Charcoal Cloth split bench seat.
Box Liner, Ice Cold AC
New Bridgestone Tires
NO RUST, Oil sprayed regularly.
8.0 foot Box,
very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $13,888, + HST and plates,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
