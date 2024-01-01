2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2010 GMC SIERRA </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Regular Cab, LONG BOX (8FT) 2wd, With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>4.3L V6</strong>, with <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>ONLY</strong> <strong>113,000</strong> </span>dealer maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>1 OWNER TRUCK</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY WITH<strong> NO ACCIDENTS!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Finished in Metallic Blue on Charcoal Cloth split bench seat.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Box Liner, Ice Cold AC</p><p style=text-align: center;>New Bridgestone Tires</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>NO RUST, </strong>Oil sprayed regularly.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>8.0 foot Box,</strong> </p><p style=text-align: center;>very well maintained truck inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>SALE PRICED $13,888, + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST and plates,</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

113,000 KM

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Long Box

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Long Box

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

113,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTPCTEX5AZ118989

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 113,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2010 GMC Sierra 1500