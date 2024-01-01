2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Just Traded in<span style=text-decoration: underline;> <strong>2010 GMC SIERRA SLE Z-71</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Extended Cab,<span style=text-decoration: underline;> </span><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>4X4</span>,</strong> With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>4.8L V8</strong>,</span> Only <strong>257,000</strong> mechanically well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Loaded, has the built in trailer brake control and tow package.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Runs and Shifts very well, 4x4 works well</p><p style=text-align: center;>drives straight with no weird vibrations</p><p style=text-align: center;>She will need new Rockers and Rear Wheel well covers.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Being Offered **AS IS; First Come first Serve, </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>If the AD is up, the truck is available so <span style=text-decoration: underline;>PLEASE TEXT OR CALL to set up your test drive.</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $4,800+ <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST.</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p><strong>**being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

257,000 KM

$4,800

+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71

2010 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE Z71

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

Used
257,000KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1GTSKVE38AZ119155

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 257,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Just Traded in 2010 GMC SIERRA SLE Z-71

Extended Cab, 4X4, With every important option!

4.8L V8, Only 257,000 mechanically well maintained kms!

Loaded, has the built in trailer brake control and tow package.

Runs and Shifts very well, 4x4 works well

drives straight with no weird vibrations

She will need new Rockers and Rear Wheel well covers.

Being Offered **AS IS; First Come first Serve, 

If the AD is up, the truck is available so PLEASE TEXT OR CALL to set up your test drive.

SALE PRICED $4,800+ HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

**being sold “as-is” and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser’s expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-XXXX

519-830-0895

$4,800

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2010 GMC Sierra 1500