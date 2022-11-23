$15,888+ tax & licensing
2010 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,888
+ taxes & licensing
- VIN: 1GTSKUEA3AZ116253
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Arctic White
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 198,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Very Clean 2010 GMC SIERRA SLE
Extended Cab, 4X4, With every important option!
4.8L V8, Only 198,000 Very well maintained kms!
Nicely equipped and finished in Arctic White on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Chrome Bumpers, Box Liner, Chrome Wheels
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise control.
Bluetooth, Hands free phone, Touch screen radio
Tow Package, Tonneau cover, 180 degree rear doors!
Tires Like New!
6.5 foot Box, very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
CHRISTMAS SALE PRICED $15,888! + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA -
For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
