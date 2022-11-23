2010 GMC Sierra 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9406936

9406936 VIN: 1GTSKUEA3AZ116253

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Arctic White

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 6

Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Split Rear Seat Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Android Auto Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

