2010 GMC Sierra 1500

198,000 KM

$15,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

SLE

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

198,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9406936
  • VIN: 1GTSKUEA3AZ116253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Arctic White
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 198,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2010 GMC SIERRA SLE

Extended Cab, 4X4, With every important option!

4.8L V8, Only 198,000 Very well maintained kms!

 

Nicely equipped and finished in Arctic White on Charcoal Cloth seats.

Chrome Bumpers, Box Liner, Chrome Wheels

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise control.

Bluetooth, Hands free phone, Touch screen radio

Tow Package, Tonneau cover, 180 degree rear doors!  

 Tires Like New!

6.5 foot Box, very well maintained truck inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

CHRISTMAS SALE PRICED $15,888! + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA -

For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Split Rear Seat
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

