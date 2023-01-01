$13,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2010 Honda CR-V
4WD LX CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 10234043
- Stock #: 4329
- VIN: 5J6RE4H38AL816088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey - Dark
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 138,055 KM
Vehicle Description
Discover the perfect blend of reliability and comfort with our pristine 2010 Honda CR-V LX 4WD! With only 138,000 km's driven, this SUV has plenty of adventures left to offer. One previous owner has meticulously maintained this vehicle, and it comes with a clean Carfax report, guaranteeing peace of mind.
Experience a smooth ride and impressive fuel efficiency with its well-maintained engine. This CR-V boasts ample cargo space, making it ideal for family trips or weekend getaways. Loaded with modern features, including a user-friendly infotainment system, this SUV ensures a delightful driving experience.
Don't miss this opportunity to own a top-rated, dependable Honda CR-V at an incredible price. Visit Royal City Fine Cars today and take it for a test drive! Hurry, this gem won't last long!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
