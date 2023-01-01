Menu
2010 Honda CR-V

138,055 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

4WD LX CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER!

2010 Honda CR-V

4WD LX CLEAN CARFAX! ONE OWNER!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

138,055KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10234043
  • Stock #: 4329
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H38AL816088

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey - Dark
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 138,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Discover the perfect blend of reliability and comfort with our pristine 2010 Honda CR-V LX 4WD! With only 138,000 km's driven, this SUV has plenty of adventures left to offer. One previous owner has meticulously maintained this vehicle, and it comes with a clean Carfax report, guaranteeing peace of mind.

 

Experience a smooth ride and impressive fuel efficiency with its well-maintained engine. This CR-V boasts ample cargo space, making it ideal for family trips or weekend getaways. Loaded with modern features, including a user-friendly infotainment system, this SUV ensures a delightful driving experience.

 

Don't miss this opportunity to own a top-rated, dependable Honda CR-V at an incredible price. Visit Royal City Fine Cars today and take it for a test drive! Hurry, this gem won't last long!

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

