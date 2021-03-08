Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Honda CR-V

182,854 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray's Garage

519-265-4418

Contact Seller
2010 Honda CR-V

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda CR-V

LX

Location

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

  1. 1615592814
  2. 1615592814
  3. 1615592816
  4. 1615592840
  5. 1615592814
  6. 1615592816
  7. 1615592816
  8. 1615592839
  9. 1615592815
  10. 1615592816
  11. 1615592816
  12. 1615592839
  13. 1615592816
  14. 1615592814
  15. 1615592816
  16. 1615592840
  17. 1615592814
  18. 1615592815
  19. 1615592813
  20. 1615592807
  21. 1615592839
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

182,854KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6672755
  • Stock #: 989
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H34AL812801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,854 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre Owned Vehicles.

-Specializing in your $5,000 to $10,000 Vehicle Range.

-This vehicle is sold certified.

-CarFax report available for all vehicles.

-Certified vehicles eligible for up to 3 year warranty (some conditions apply).

**Prices do not include sales tax & licensing.**

-Financing options available! (See store for details)

-Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem.

Visit us online at www.murraysgarage.ca


*SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray's Garage

2014 Chevrolet Trax LT
 128,312 KM
$8,495 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra...
 61,279 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Corolla L
 72,105 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

Call Dealer

519-265-XXXX

(click to show)

519-265-4418

Alternate Numbers
Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory