ULTRA CLEAN 2010 HYUNDAI ACCENT GL SPORT
3 Door, Hatchback, 5 SPEED! 
1.6L 4CYL, Only 136,000 very well maintained kms!
Great On Gas and FUN to drive!
Finished in Metallic Copper
on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Windows and Locks, 
USB and aux ports
AC, Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels 
Just a super clean well maintained car inside and out!

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $5,888 + HST. and Lic plates
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca

2010 Hyundai Accent

136,000 KM

$5,888

+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent

SPORT

2010 Hyundai Accent

SPORT

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

136,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KMHCN3BC7AU185208

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,000 KM

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

ULTRA CLEAN 2010 HYUNDAI ACCENT GL SPORT

3 Door, Hatchback, 5 SPEED! 

1.6L 4CYL, Only 136,000 very well maintained kms!

Great On Gas and FUN to drive!

Finished in Metallic Copper

on Charcoal Cloth seats.

 Power Windows and Locks, 

USB and aux ports

AC, Fog Lights

Aluminum Wheels 

Just a super clean well maintained car inside and out!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $5,888 + HST. and Lic plates

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Sun/Moonroof

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-XXXX

519-830-0895

$5,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2010 Hyundai Accent