$5,888+ tax & licensing
2010 Hyundai Accent
SPORT
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 136,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
ULTRA CLEAN 2010 HYUNDAI ACCENT GL SPORT
3 Door, Hatchback, 5 SPEED!
1.6L 4CYL, Only 136,000 very well maintained kms!
Great On Gas and FUN to drive!
Finished in Metallic Copper
on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Power Windows and Locks,
USB and aux ports
AC, Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Just a super clean well maintained car inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $5,888 + HST. and Lic plates
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more about us
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
4x4 Auto Sales
