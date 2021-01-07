2010 Hyundai Elantra Touring

+ taxes & licensing
647-861-5543
26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7
647-861-5543
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Clean Vehicle | Great Condition | NO ACCIDENTS | Low Mileage
Price + HST and Licensing, no extra fees
Financing available, we approve all credits.
Vehicle comes certified and fully detailed.
WARRANTY coverage can be added at an additional cost, we offer wide range of coverage's to suit all your needs.
WE ARE DOING VIRTUAL TOURS TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE VEHICLE.
FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY WITHIN 100KM
Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!
647-861-5543
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7