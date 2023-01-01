Menu
2010 Hyundai Genesis

148,000 KM

Details

$11,800

+ tax & licensing
$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2010 Hyundai Genesis

2010 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0 T Certified!Sunroof/Moonroof!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

2010 Hyundai Genesis

Coupe 2.0 T Certified!Sunroof/Moonroof!AlloyWheels!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

Contact Seller

$11,800

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9743350
  • Stock #: 22N1848
  • VIN: KMHHT6KD0AU033678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 22N1848
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! Turbo Coupe vehicle equipped with Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Heated Leather Seats, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Locks and MORE!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Wheels: https://www.automarketwheels.com/

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

