2010 Mazda B-Series

172,218 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2010 Mazda B-Series

2010 Mazda B-Series

4WD Cab Plus 4.0L Man SE

2010 Mazda B-Series

4WD Cab Plus 4.0L Man SE

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

172,218KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10108245
  • Stock #: 5468
  • VIN: 4F4LY4HE9APM00829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 5468
  • Mileage 172,218 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare Mazda B 4000 SE 4x4 with the 5 speed manual transmission. Nicely equipped with AC, power windows / locks / mirrors. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Key less entry. Rear sliding window. Tow package. Alloy wheels, Bucket seats / console. Carpeted floors. Rides and drives like new. Ready for work or play. Very reliable, affordable and offers great longevity. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing, and rustproof. No extra fees and charges. Only HST and licensing are extra. Don't miss out. This is a rare truck.

Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more details. 519-823-8585, text: 519-841-6200, www.linwoodauto.ca  contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Linwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

