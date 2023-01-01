Menu
2010 Mazda B-Series

122,843 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2010 Mazda B-Series

2010 Mazda B-Series

2WD Cab Plus 2.3L Auto SX

2010 Mazda B-Series

2WD Cab Plus 2.3L Auto SX

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

122,843KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10215444
  • Stock #: 5690
  • VIN: 4F4KY4GD5APM00721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 122,843 KM

Vehicle Description

Very rare, fully loaded, 2.3 Litre 4cylinder, automatic SX model with low km's and fully certified. Economical, reliable and affordable. A pleasure to own and drive. Power windows / locks / mirrors. Rear sliding window. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Keyless entry. Bucket seats / console. trailer hitch and more. AC blows cold. Don't miss out. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, fulls ervice, detailing, rustproof and free Carfax History Report. Call, text or email Linwood Auto Sales for more details. 519-823-8585, text: 519-841-6200 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

No extra fees or charges. Plus HST and licensing.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

