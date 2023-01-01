$13,995+ tax & licensing
1-866-635-2828
2010 Mazda B-Series
2WD Cab Plus 2.3L Auto SX
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
- Listing ID: 10215444
- Stock #: 5690
- VIN: 4F4KY4GD5APM00721
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 122,843 KM
Vehicle Description
Very rare, fully loaded, 2.3 Litre 4cylinder, automatic SX model with low km's and fully certified. Economical, reliable and affordable. A pleasure to own and drive. Power windows / locks / mirrors. Rear sliding window. Cruise control. Tilt wheel. Keyless entry. Bucket seats / console. trailer hitch and more. AC blows cold. Don't miss out.
We include a proper safety, oil change, fulls ervice, detailing, rustproof and free Carfax History Report. Call, text or email Linwood Auto Sales for more details. 519-823-8585, text: 519-841-6200 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
No extra fees or charges. Plus HST and licensing.
