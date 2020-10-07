2010 Mazda B-Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Folding Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Trailer Hitch Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Convenience Tow Hitch Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

