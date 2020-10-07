Menu
2010 Mazda B-Series

176,000 KM

$9,888

+ tax & licensing
4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

SX

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6049206
  • VIN: 4F4KY4GD1APM00151

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

1 Owner from New in 2010 to 2020!

Very clean small truck with matching Leer Cap.

Only 176,000 very well maintained kms,

No Accidents - clean carfax history report.

5 speed manual, 2.3L 4cyl.

Drive a truck and save on gas!

Power windows and locks, cruise, Aux Port for your tunes,

AM/FM Cd Player, and Sliding rear window!

SALE PRICED! - PLEASE CALL OR TEXT for fastest reply 519-502-8169 or 519-830-0895

$9,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INC. SAFETY/DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit our NEW LOCATION at 599 Yord Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

