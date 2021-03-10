2010 Mazda B-Series

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

Listing ID: 6731774

6731774 VIN: 4F4KY4GD0APM00142

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Steering Wheel Controls Tow Hitch Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Power Options Power Steering Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Folding Rear Seat Split Rear Seat Exterior Alloy Wheels Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Windows Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire

