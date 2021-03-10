2010 Mazda B-Series

+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful, very well maintained Mazda B2300, (Ranger clones)
Only 1 Previous Owner, Ontario truck ;)
Brand New Tires, Brand New Brakes all around.
2.3L 4cyl with a 5 speed manual.
Loaded including AC, Power windows and locks as well as keyless remote entry.
Cruise control, tilt steering, with CD and AUX port for your tunes :)
Box liner and Sliding rear window!
Drives as good as she looks, some check her out!
SPRING SALE PRICED AT ONLY $10,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY+ WARRANTY+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3