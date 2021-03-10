Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda B-Series

207,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda B-Series

2010 Mazda B-Series

EXTENDED CAB 5 SPEED!

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda B-Series

EXTENDED CAB 5 SPEED!

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

207,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6731774
  • VIN: 4F4KY4GD0APM00142

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 207,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful, very well maintained Mazda B2300, (Ranger clones)

Only 1 Previous Owner, Ontario truck ;)

Brand New Tires, Brand New Brakes all around.

2.3L 4cyl with a 5 speed manual.

Loaded including AC, Power windows and locks as well as keyless remote entry.

Cruise control, tilt steering, with CD and AUX port for your tunes :)

Box liner and Sliding rear window!

Drives as good as she looks, some check her out!

 

SPRING SALE PRICED AT ONLY $10,888 + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY+ WARRANTY+DETAIL & COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

 

 

4x4 AUTO SALES - LET'S MAKE BUYING YOUR NEXT CAR FUN AGAIN!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Tow Hitch
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2010 Toyota Tacoma S...
 255,000 KM
$12,888 + tax & lic
2013 Ford F-150 Supe...
 186,000 KM
$16,888 + tax & lic
2014 Jeep Cherokee T...
 166,000 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory