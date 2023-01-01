Menu
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

242,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
AutoMarket

519-767-0007

SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED

Location

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

Logo_AccidentFree

242,000KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! Ontario Vehicle Equipped with Manual Transmission
OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax

