2010 Mazda MAZDA3
SOLD AS IS – NOT INSPECTED
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
242,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10048665
- VIN: JM1BL1HF7A1235456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
Vehicle Description
OMVIC disclaimer: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested or certified and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. For full description of OMVIC rules and regulations please visit www.omvic.on.ca
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Driver Seat Height Adjustment
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
Accident Free
Driver Side Airbag
12V outlet
Aux in
2 keys
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Clear Carproof or Carfax
