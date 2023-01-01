2010 Mazda MAZDA3

$5,000 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 4 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10048665

10048665 Stock #: 22T1819

22T1819 VIN: JM1BL1HF7A1235456

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 5-door

Stock # 22T1819

Mileage 242,000 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Mechanical Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Convenience Intermittent Wipers Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Memory Seats 5 Passenger Driver Seat Height Adjustment Windows Rear Defrost Additional Features Accident Free Driver Side Airbag 12V outlet Aux in 2 keys Vehicle Stability Management VSM Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.