2010 Mazda MAZDA3
GT
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$8,888
+ taxes & licensing
- VIN: JM1BL1H50A1232387
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 193,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
2010 MAZDA 3 GT HATCHBACK
6 SPEED!, Loaded
2.5L, Only 193,000 very well maintained kms!
Clean Carfax History report with No Accidents or Claims
Nicely Equipped and finished in Pearl White on Black Leather.
Black Alloy wheels, Sunroof, Heated Seats...
Power Windows and locks, with Cruise
Power memory seats, privacy glass, Premium audio and more
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $8,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
