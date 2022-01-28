Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

193,000 KM

Details Description Features

$8,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2010 Mazda MAZDA3

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,888

+ taxes & licensing

193,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8168830
  • VIN: JM1BL1H50A1232387

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 193,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

2010 MAZDA 3 GT HATCHBACK

6 SPEED!, Loaded 

2.5L, Only 193,000 very well maintained kms!

Clean Carfax History report with No Accidents or Claims

Nicely Equipped and finished in Pearl White on Black Leather.

Black Alloy wheels, Sunroof, Heated Seats...

 Power Windows and locks, with Cruise

Power memory seats, privacy glass, Premium audio and more

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $8,888! + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Lumbar Support
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Bluetooth
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

2009 Chevrolet Color...
 237,000 KM
$11,888 + tax & lic
2010 Volkswagen Tigu...
 156,000 KM
$8,888 + tax & lic
2006 Ford Ranger Spo...
 194,000 KM
$15,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory